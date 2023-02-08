  • “Allegations related to caste (the media was led to believe that the cleaners were SCs) and atrocities committed against them were cooked-up charges to catch the immediate attention of the media,” said Adoor Gopalakrishnan, former chairman of KRNNIVSA.
  • The statement that there were protests against the two-year course at the FTII is false, said Adoor.
  • Student Anandapadmanabhan stubbornly refused to do his camerawork within the studio premises and demanded that the film of student director Prahas be shot outside the studio.