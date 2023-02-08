  • Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan seemingly got schooled by students of the K.R. Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts, who went on a strike demanding the resignation of the institute director over caste discrimination allegations.
  • Shankar Mohan explained that a clerk in the office of the institute’s Public Relations Officer had raised discrimination allegations against him and filed a complaint with the SC/ST Commission after he was pulled up for tardiness with files.
  • Student council chairman Sreedev Suprakash said that they had provided evidence to the government-appointed commission to show that Mohan had manipulated guidelines to deny admission to students in reservation categories.
  • While each department usually shortlists 30 students for an orientation and interview round after the first-round test, this time some departments had only around 15 students after the first round.
  • The student protests also raised the issue of Anandapadmanabhan, a cinematography student who faced obstacles in completing his final project as a “punishment” for protesting against the delay in the allotment of the e-grantz scholarship, which is meant for backward communities.