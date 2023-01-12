  • James Cameron’s 200 film 9 Avatar felt momentous but was quickly forgotten, and the sequel, which was released in December 2022, is equally forgettable once one leaves the theatre.
  • This poses two questions central to film criticism: why do films remain in our minds, and does memorability trump the joy felt in the theatre only because one speaks of films in the past tense and thus privileges what remains over what was?
  • Both films are significant events in cinematic history because each is the most expensive film of its time.
  • But they are so simple and the conflicts and characters so archetypical that they have never narratively challenged the way one sees the world. The director is after awe and uses technology to induce it. Acting, an art, is reduced to something mechanical and processed, replicable, and too reliant on technology to exist. .