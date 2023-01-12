  • The Jammu and Kashmir Land Grant Rules, 2022, have created a lot of resentment in local business and political circles.
  • Allegedly, the rules will dispossess local businessmen and entrepreneurs of leased land, which will eventually be made available to non-locals as well.
  • Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha’s administration has scrapped laws that provided safeguards to farming communities.
  • Soon after Article 370 was revoked in 2019, the government began the process of creating land banks and also initiated a campaign against encroachments on properties of Pandits who fled the armed insurgency that erupted in Kashmir.
  • In the past two years, local residents have staged protests against the “anti-encroachment” drive, and some of the protests have led to confrontations with revenue officials over the digitisation of revenue records.