Walls of defiance in downtown Srinagar

Graffiti is a statement of both resistance and remembrance in Kashmir.

The word “resistance” has different connotations, which can extend from the political to the psychological. The visual representation of political resistance often takes the form of graffiti, which the Street Art Museum, Amsterdam, defines as “an anti-hegemonic art form able to cross bourgeois conventions and redeem itself as an instrument of social claim and critique”. Oppressed groups, whose voices go unheard in the corridors of power, express what they want through graffiti, which, being unashamedly in your face, is difficult to ignore.

Graffiti in Srinagar’s Habba Kadal locality in December 2021. | Photo Credit: Hassnain Riza

Graffiti in Srinagar’s Kokar Bazar area. | Photo Credit: Hassnain Riza

Kashmir has a long history of resistance, which has found expression in art. In recent years, graffiti has evolved as one of the most impactful tools in the hands of artists protesting against government diktats. Shouting out from the walls of private houses and public buildings, it is a mark of both resistance and remembrance.

A blackened “We remember Neelofar” graffiti in Lalchowk, Srinagar, on the wall of a government building. It refers to the Shopian rape and murder case, also known as the Asiya-Neelofar case, in which two young women were abducted, raped and murdered allegedly by personnel of the Indian Army in 2009 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district. | Photo Credit: Hassnain Riza

A graffiti in Srinagar’s Mehjoor Nagar area, stating Shaheedun ke khoon ka sauda na karna (“Don’t sell the blood of the martyrs”) | Photo Credit: Hassnain Riza

Graffiti became a common sight from the 1990s onward and surged in 2016, when the Valley went into lockdown after the assassination of Burhan Wani, commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen. Syed Ali Shah Geelani, separatist leader and chief of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, called upon his followers to spray-paint slogans on their walls. A wall of Geelani’s residence had “Go India, Go Back” written on it. What was apparently in the minds of hundreds of civilians was suddenly out in the open. In a State where any form of dissidence is repressed brutally, graffiti gives artists a precious space where they can remain anonymous and yet talk openly. One of the most common examples of graffiti on the streets of Kashmir is “Azaadi”, written in Urdu.

Graffiti on a college wall in downtown Srinagar in December 2022. | Photo Credit: Hassnain Riza

Graffiti glorifying Kashmiri rebel leader Zakir Musa. | Photo Credit: Hassnain Riza

Ahmed (name changed) was 16 when Indian soldiers assassinated Burhan Wani. In the ensuing turmoil, Ahmed, who resides in Old Srinagar’s Fateh Kadal, started painting graffiti on city walls. “Kashmir was going through a really hard time. There were casualties. Some of my friends received pellet injuries. Everything was under siege, with paramilitary troops stationed everywhere,” Ahmed recalls. As a protest against the state, he spray-painted a street sign saying “Drive Slow” into “Pakistan Town”.