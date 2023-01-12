  • A report published by Safe in India Foundation (SII), an NGO, is a veritable indictment of the biggest players in the auto sector.
  • It details worker accidents in the sector, the profile of the workers involved, and the lack of safeguards and compensatory mechanisms for the workforce.
  • The report is based on information collected between April 2021 and October 2022 from Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.
  • Official accident numbers, says the report, are a fraction of the actual numbers.
  • There was under-reporting of accidents and most of the injured were untrained helpers.
  • Often employers reinstate an injured worker in order to buy his silence.