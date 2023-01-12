  • Millions of students have benefited from the scholarship programmes of the Ministry of Minority Affairs.
  • In November 2022, the Centre cancelled two scholarships of the Minority Affairs Ministry.
  • The scholarships cancelled are: the pre-matric scholarship for students from class 1 to 8 belonging to minority communities and the Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF).
  • The decision to discontinue the scholarship is particularly worrying for Muslim students, who have the lowest educational attainment levels among all socio-religious categories (SRCs).
  • As per the 68th Round of the National Sample Survey (NSS) data, Muslims account for the highest proportion of out-of-school children (4.43 per cent) in the country.