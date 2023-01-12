  • The Serendipity Arts Festival ran in Goa from December 15 to 23, returning after a two-year-long COVID-19-induced hiatus
  • As if to make up for lost time, Serendipity seemed bigger and more diverse this year, and so was its audience
  • In its fifth edition, the multidisciplinary arts festival was a smorgasbord of events held across venues in and around Panaji’s heritage district
  • Gastronomy was given its rightful place among the arts
  • If the culinary programming came across as rooted in heritage even as it embraced contemporary culture, the theme was echoed across the festival, in installations, workshops and plays