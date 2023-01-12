  • Between 2006 and 2013, the budget allocation for the Ministry of Minority Affairs increased rapidly, starting from Rs.144 crore, to touch Rs.3,531 crore.
  • Since 2014, there has been a steady decline.
  • A 2022 report from the Centre for Budget and Governance Accountability (CBGA) says that the proportional representation of minorities was not taken into account when allocating funds for 2022–33.