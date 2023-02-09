  • India-China relations have gone through cycles of conflict and cooperation over nearly 75 years.
  • The most serious recent episodes of conflict were in Galwan Valley in Ladakh in 2020 and in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh in 2022.
  • One way of thinking about the long-term conflict between the two sides is in terms of four Ps: perceptions of each other; quarrels over their perimeters, that is, the borderlands and Tibet; partnerships, each other’s main enemies; and a growing power-gap.
  • Since 1988 India and China have tried to manage the relationship through four mechanisms: regular summitry at the highest levels; almost uninterrupted border negotiations; confidence-building measures (CBMs) to contain military disputes at the LAC; and trade and other economic ties.
  • The Army needs to conduct a thorough internal review of its war preparedness. Future confrontations could escalate to the point of war.