  • A Sino-Indian conflict could range from the unthinkable—a nuclear exchange—to a limited 1962 type war, or a skirmish of the Galwan variety.
  • What we really need to be prepared for is a war of the Ukraine variety, where the Chinese use their superior logistics, artillery and missile capacity to batter Indian positions by attrition.
  • India also needs to ensure that it has the wherewithal to resist the Chinese surge of cyberattacks as well as efforts to knock out our satellites.
  • In the last two years, according to Chinese writings, there has been a large-scale upgradation of equipment in the Western Theatre Command, especially in the forces facing India.
  • A study on China’s western frontier identified 37 airports and heliports within Tibet and Xinjiang that “have been newly constructed or upgraded since 2017”.
  • India needs to convey to the Chinese that incidents on the border are unlikely to change the trajectory of its foreign policy, which includes closer ties with the US.