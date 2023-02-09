  • In early 2020, as India went into a lockdown mode, little did it expect that China would mobilise troops and conduct a series of transgressions across its borders.
  • China’s threats to India come not only from across the border. The asymmetric nature of the bilateral trade heavily benefits China at India’s expense.
  • The roots of China’s aggressive predisposition can be traced shortly after China went global through its accession to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to become the factory of the world in the first decade of the 21st century.
  • China has utilised historical claims to militarily take over large swathes of territory in the South China Sea, showing complete disregard for international law.
  • India’s best way to deal with the China challenge is to ensure that its internal and external balancing efforts are well optimised.