  • There is a growing movement in Arunachal Pradesh that wants to revoke the Scheduled Tribes (ST) certificate issued to anyone who has converted to another religion. The drive is aimed at tribal people who have embraced Christianity. Christians constitute 30.26 per cent of the population.
  • Hindus are the second largest group in the State, accounting for 29.04 per cent of the total population of 13.84 lakh. 
  • The RSS has been playing a major role in influencing the State’s indigenous faith believers to institutionalise and document their belief systems in order to check conversions to Christianity. 
  • The Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP has three key demands—implementation of the anti-conversion law; delisting of converted tribals from the list of Scheduled Tribes; and renaming the existing Department of Indigenous Affairs into the Department of Indigenous Faith and Cultural Affairs.
  • The Donyi Polo Cultural and Charitable Trust (DPCCT) has set up educational institutions called Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko (NNY) modelled on the gurukul system which impart indigenous faith education.