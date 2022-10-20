  • Australian historian and author Peter Stanley’s new book Hul! Hul! provides a unique insight into the Santal rebellion of 1855.
  • His account makes use of unused records from The East India Company which are available in the archives in New Delhi and London.
  • The book deals with the reasons why the Santals rebelled, their experiences in the rebellion, and the reasons for the failure of the rebellion.
  • One of the points the book makes is that Santals were rebelling to protect their traditional way of life, not against the British.