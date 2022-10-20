  • On September 23, 1918, soldiers belonging to the Mysore Lancers won one of the most important encounters of the ‘Great War’ in Haifa.
  • In commemoration of that victory, September 23 is commemorated as Haifa Day.
  • In this battle, the Mysore Lancers also rescued Abdul Baha, the eldest son and designated successor of Bahaullah, the founder of the Baha’i faith.
  • To mark the 104th anniversary of this battle, a wreath-laying ceremony took place at the Mysore Lancers Memorial in J.C. Nagar in Bengaluru.