  • Mulayam Singh transformed UP’s political landscape with the ideology of social justice and secularism.
  • He served as UP Chief Minister thrice and was elected to Parliament on several occasions.
  • He also served as Defence Minister in the UPA governments of HD Deve Gowda and IK Gujral.
  • His mentors were political legends such as Ram Manohar Lohia and Charan Singh.
  • He founded the Samajwadi Party in 1992 and worked tirelessly to keep the BJP out of power in UP.