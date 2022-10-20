  • Two Dalit boys beaten in separate incidents in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts.
  • In one case, a Holeya boy is accused of theft and beaten up and his mother is also thrashed when she tries to intervene.
  • In the second incident, panchayat asks the boy’s mother to pay Rs.60,000 so that the deity defiled by his touch can be purified.
  • Flutter created after mother records the family’s plight in a YouTube video.
  • There are attempts to assuage hurt feelings but boy’s family decides to stop calling itself Hindu.
  • Cases were registered in both cases only after the Ambedkar faction of the Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (DSS) intervened.