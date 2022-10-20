  • With connectivity improving, one can expect a lot of change to come to the Ziro valley, which was nominated for shortlisting in the UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2002.
  • Ziro is known for the Apatanis’ sustainable lifestyle combining paddy cultivation with fish farming.
  • The Apatani people manage their own forests. Their traditional houses are made utilising wood and bamboo from the forest.
  • But these days there are cement houses, too, in Ziro.
  • Ziro is also at the centre of an infrastructure push, which includes not just the soon-to-be-starting flight service under the Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik  (UDAN) scheme but also the 2,407-km-long Trans Arunachal Highway.
  • Paddy farms along the highway have given way to resorts or godowns for construction materials such as sand and stone.