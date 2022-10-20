  • In a State like Arunachal Pradesh where indigenous groups have traditionally relied on cattle, farm, and game for nutrition, meats dominate the cuisine
  • There are plenty of “beef hotels” in Itanagar and its suburb
  • The meat that is considered a delicacy in Arunachal comes from the mithun or gayal
  • Several tribal communities, especially those inhabiting the remote parts of the State, consume and sell seasonal wildlife meat
  • Meat dishes go well with alcohol, which is sold freely in Arunachal although it is banned in some other north-eastern States like Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland
  • One of the charms of ZFM is kiwi wine, which is brewed and bottled in Ziro  