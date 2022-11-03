  • Questions raised regarding the credentials and credibility of teachers who have been recruited in the last 10 years.
  • The CBI says in a report that more than 8,000 candidates got jobs through manipulation of marks.
  • Trinamool Minister Partha Chatterjee and Palashipara MLA Manik Bhattacharya have been arrested.
  • The protesters have sat in dharna for 591 days (as of October 26).