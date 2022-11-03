  • The Telecommunication Bill was put out in the public domain in the third week of September, and interested parties had until October 20 to review and respond.
  • It fails to articulate the spirit and essence of judicial pronouncements on privacy and data protection.
  • The Bill, in its present form, lacks potential for surveillance reform as the existing rules outlined in Section 419A of the ITA rules.
  • The Bill, if enacted, will repeal three legislations: the ITA, the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1950. 