  • Stray dogs are now a public health issue in the State.
  • Experts have pointed out that the problem of managing waste is one of the reasons for the rise in the canine population in Kerala.
  • The government is trying to focus on vaccinating and sterilising street dogs and strict licensing of pet dogs.
  • When it comes to dog bites per million people, Kerala’s number was 1,470 in 2021 as against 2,731 in Tamil Nadu, 2,107 in Goa, and 2,732 in Gujarat.
  • jKerala is the only State with a judicial body to deal exclusively with compensation for people affected by strays: the Justice Siri Jagan committee.