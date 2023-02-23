  • On February 12, President Droupadi Murmu announced the appointment of new Governors in 12 States and one Union Territory.
  • Some of the choices were clearly meant to set the Bharatiya Janata Party’s divided house in order, such as in Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.
  • In Andhra Pradesh, the appointment of Justice S. Abdul Nazeer has stirred up a hornet’s nest. Nazeer, who demitted office as a judge of the Supreme Court on January 4, had been part of the benches that delivered key verdicts, including in the Ayodhya case and the triple talaq case.
  • In the BJP regime, Governors increasingly seem to be working at cross purposes with non-BJP governments in several States, resulting in an asymmetric power play involving the executive and the constitutional head.