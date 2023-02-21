  • Election candidates in Nagaland are considered potential winners based on their ability to service their constituents and ply them with gifts.
  • The patronage democracy has enabled nearly all the Meghalaya MLAs to run side businesses and own ventures like construction companies.
  • Coal mining and transportation are big business in Meghalaya and they fund elections.
  • A few months ago, all the junior partners of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance began a muck-raking exercise against the National People’s Party (NPP)—whose national president is Chief Minister Conrad Sangma—and tried to wash their hands of the scams that had tainted the government.
  • In an ecosystem where elections are not fought on the issues but on what candidates can shell out, the playing field can never be equal.
  • It is almost certain that no single party will get a majority (it has never happened in Meghalaya except once in 1972) and another coalition is imminent.
  • The only party that can put together a coalition is the NPP, and it is likely that the same old allies—the BJP and UDP—will kiss and make up.