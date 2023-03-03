Watch | Manual scavenging: India’s continuing shame

Those engaged in “India’s dirtiest job” are predominantly Dalits, who face social exclusion and violence across the country owing to their caste identity.

As per official figures, there are at present 58,098 “eligible manual scavengers” across India.

With the availability of mechanised options and every successive government’s apparent commitment to the cause, manual scavenging should have been a thing of the past.

WATCH: The Union Budget 2023’s claim to end the appalling practice might be just another in a long line of hollow promises. | Video Credit: Ashutosh Sharma; Frontline News Desk

