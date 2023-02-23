  • A significant portion of the Indian linguistic diversity is represented by its indigenous languages, primarily spoken by over 700 tribal communities.
  • Around 156 languages, spoken by less than 10,000 people, will soon be history unless there is an urgent course correction.
  • An oral tradition is a community’s collective cultural heritage that has kept alive thousands of years of experience and knowledge.
  • With the death of such languages, the world will forever lose an invaluable wealth of diverse ways of thinking, different kinds of cognitive abilities, and unique world views.
  • With the loss of all the 10 Great Andamanese languages, the world has lost its ancient heritage, a significant piece in the puzzle of language evolution and the vestige of one of the oldest civilisations on this planet.