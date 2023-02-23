  • A heritage building associated with the Bengali author and artist Abanindranath Tagore (1871-1951) in West Bengal’s Konnagar has been restored
  • An online gallery of the paintings of Abanindranath, Rabindranath and Gaganendranath Tagore that also walks viewers through the nine rooms of the Konnagar house will be launched soon
  • Gupta Nibas, the house where Abanindranath died and some important events of history happened, is falling apart