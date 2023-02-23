  • There are at present, as per official figures, 58,098 “eligible manual scavengers” across the country
  • While presenting the Union Budget on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that all cities and towns would switch to 100 per cent mechanical de-sludging of septic tanks and sewers, putting an end to manual scavenging
  • Such announcements have been made in the past too but did not produce any result
  • Those engaged in “India’s dirtiest job” are predominantly Dalits, who face social exclusion and violence across the country owing to their caste identity
  • In spite of repeated discussions on the issue in Parliament, the situation on the ground has not changed