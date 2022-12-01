  • Arif Mohammed Khan, Governor of Kerala, does not seem to be aware that the people of the State never voted him to power. There can hardly be another explanation for his attempts to set himself up as an authority superior to an elected government, trampling on the most fundamental democratic principles in the process.
  • In just over a year that R.N. Ravi has occupied the Raj Bhavan in Chennai, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has demanded his removal twice.
  • In Puducherry, the Chief Minister is barely as active as he used to be during his earlier stints. Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, formerly the BJP State president in Tamil Nadu, routinely conducts review meetings with officials.
  • In Telangana, the conflicts between the Governor and the Chief Minister seem to have begun early but got masked by the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • According to many political observers, never in the country’s recent history had relations between a Governor and a government hit such a low as it had between Dhankhar and Mamata Banerjee’s government.
  • In Jharkhand, the showdown between the Raj Bhavan and Chief Minister Hemant Soren has left people reliving the State’s many brushes with political turbulence since its separation from the undivided Bihar in November 2000.