The Package | 12 Stories

Governor versus State: What’s the hullabaloo about? 

Published : Nov 21, 2023 17:36 IST - 2 MINS READ

TEAM FRONTLINE
The Tamil Nadu government accused Governor R.N. Ravi of creating a constitutional impasse by delaying or refusing to consider 12 crucial bills passed by the state assembly.

The Tamil Nadu government accused Governor R.N. Ravi of creating a constitutional impasse by delaying or refusing to consider 12 crucial bills passed by the state assembly. | Photo Credit: MANOHARAN J

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court on November 20 emphasised that the Governor lacks the discretion to withhold assent to bills when the State Legislative Assembly repasses them. The court’s verdict comes in response to a petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government, which accused Governor R.N. Ravi of creating a constitutional impasse by delaying or refusing to consider 12 crucial bills passed by the State Assembly.

The Tamil Nadu government’s complaint is not an isolated incident. Other non-BJP-ruled States, such as Kerala and Punjab, have also raised concerns about the overreach of Union-appointed Governors. Kerala, in a separate petition, pointed out that eight of its proposed laws have been pending with the Governor for years. Punjab, on the other hand, alleged that the Governor has been sitting on seven of its bills since June. Notably, Telangana’s Governor only cleared bills pending since September 2022 following the Supreme Court’s intervention in April.

The practice of Governors withholding assent to bills dates back to the British colonial era when they were appointed by Queen Elizabeth I to enforce the policies of the English Empire rather than address the administrative concerns of individual provinces. This practice has largely continued in post-independent India, with political parties using the position of Governor as a tool to exert control over States where they lack a majority.

The Narendra Modi-led BJP government has been particularly adept at exploiting this power in non-BJP-ruled States, creating constitutional deadlocks that hinder the functioning of State legislatures. Examples include the appointment of Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Governor of Maharashtra, which led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government; Tathagata Roy’s appointment as Governor of Tripura despite his history of insensitive remarks; and C.V. Ananda Bose’s appointment as governor of West Bengal, where he is currently sitting on 22 bills passed by Mamata Banerjee’s government.

In these cases, Governors have effectively become agents of the Union government rather than impartial upholders of the Constitution. Despite recommendations from commissions like the Sarkaria Commission on the powers and appointments of Governors, these concerns have largely been ignored. It is now up to the judiciary to safeguard the federal structure of India, ensure fair power-sharing, and prioritise the interests of the people, the true makers of democracy, over those of political parties.

In this context, we have selected a collection of insightful stories from our archives to help you better understand the powers of a Governor and how a constitutional deadlock like this can be potentially resolved. Please feel free to share your comments with us at frontline@thehindu.co.in.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N.Ravi at a Raj Bhavan event in Chennai on September 23, 2023.
Frontline

Can a Governor withhold assent without reasons? 

V. Venkatesan
Justice K. Chandru (retd), of the Madras High Court.
Frontline

Justice K. Chandru: ‘Governor is not umpire or referee’

Ilangovan Rajasekaran
Gulab Chand Kataria (right), Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan, has been sent to Assam so that Vasundhara Raje Scindia can lead the BJP in the State election.
Frontline

Modi’s Governors: New appointments raise questions

Anando Bhakto
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in 2020.
Frontline

How conflicts between Governors and State governments are playing out

TEAM FRONTLINE
Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu.
Frontline

Governors in India: The power and the privilege

Ramesh Chakrapani
Rajendra Prasad (centre) and Jawaharlal Nehru (right) acknowledging the cheers of members of the Constituent Assembly after the end of the session. The mode of appointment of Governors was an issue of keen debate in the Constituent Assembly. On the choice of Governors, Nehru said: “It probably would be desirable to have people from outside—eminent people, sometimes people who have not taken too great a part in politics.”
Frontline

Weaponising the Governor against opposition-ruled States

T.M. Thomas Isaac
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with Governor R.N. Ravi at Raj Bhavan, in Chennai on March 15, 2022.
Frontline

Governor as obstacle: Resentment against R.N. Ravi grows in Tamil Nadu

R.K. Radhakrishnan
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin speaking during the Budget Session of the State Assembly, in Chennai on April 10.
Frontline

Tamil Nadu Governor gives assent to Bill banning online gambling

R.K. Radhakrishnan
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi with Governor Surjit Singh Barnala at Raj Bhavan on August 15, 2008. When he was Governor of Tamil Nadu in 1990-91, he refused to send a report to the Centre recommending imposition of President’s Rule in the State.
Frontline

Use and abuse of Governors’ powers

Kaleeswaram Raj
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre on April 19, a day before the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit 2022, in Kolkata.
Frontline

Ceaseless sparring in West Bengal: State government and Governor remain at odds

Suhrid Sankar Chattopadhyay
Jadavpur University (ranked number 4) is the only Bengal university in the top 10 of the 2023 NIRF rankings. The university is also the one that recently witnessed the death of a 17-year-old first-year student. Many students rallied to protest against ragging.
Frontline

Higher education in limbo as Governor and government battle over universities in West Bengal

Suhrid Sankar Chattopadhyay
Governors and Rajpramukhs of States at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, on February 4, 1953. Sitting (L to R): Dr H.C. Mookerjee, Governor of West Bengal, H.H. the Rajpramukh of Tanvancore-Cochin, H.H. the Rajpramukh of PEPSU, H.H. the Rajpramukh of Saurashtra, H.H. the Rajpramukh of Mysore, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, President Dr Rajendra Prasad, Vice-President Dr S. Radhakrishnan, Chandulal Trivedi, Governor of Punjab (I), H.H. the Rajpramukh of Madhya Bharat, H.H. the Rajpramukh of Rajasthan, Jairamdas Doulatram, Governor of Assam and Sri Prakasa, Governor of Madras. Standing (L to R): Maj. Gen. Himat Sinhji, Lt. Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Pattabhi Sitaramayya, Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Saiyed Fazl Ali, Governor of Orissa, Governor of Bihar, Karan Singh, the Sadar-i-Riyasat of Jammu and Kashmir and K.Santhanam, Lt. Governor of Vindhya Pradesh.
Frontline

Governors today not the wise men that Constituent Assembly had envisaged

Rajeev Dhavan
