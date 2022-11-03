  • Congress appears to have a slight advantage in Himachal Pradesh, which has a history of not electing the ruling party to power.
  • However, the Congress is battling internal rebellion and is handling the consequences of an exodus of its leaders to the BJP and the AAP.
  • The AAP is a new entrant in the fray in the State and is expected to cut into the votes of the BJP and the Congress even if it is not able to secure seats.
  • The BJP, which faces a degree of anti-imcumbency, is not entirely free of the menace of internal dissensions.
  • All parties are scrambling to offer sops in a State where polarisation does not usually work.