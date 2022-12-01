  • There is considerable controversy over the role of the Governor.
  • After Indira Gandhi’s misuse of the post in the 1960s, the Bhagwan Sahay-led Report of the Committee of Governors (1971) expected Governors to act according to the Constitution but effectively proposed the case of the good Governor acting on better information from the Centre.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually changed all the Governors and Lieutenant Governors once he took over. Some of Modi’s appointments proved to be a disgrace.
  • We have to find a new method of appointing Governors.