  • BJP-supported and RJD-JD(U) supported candidates won six mayoral posts each.
  • Women candidates bagged 16 of 17 mayoral posts.
  • The BJP won three of four major corporations. The saffron party also won the Gopalganj and Kurhani Assembly byelections towards the end of 2022.
  • Vote transferability haunts the Grand Alliance.
  • Meanwhile, non-Yadav OBCs and Dalits fear re-emergence of Yadav dominance.
  • The Grand Alliance’s performance has also dampened Nitish Kumar’s prime ministerial ambitions.