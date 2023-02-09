  • At the end of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar, Rahul Gandhi underlined the dire need for a compassionate leadership in times of division and hate.
  • The question on everyone’s mind now is, how much has he succeeded in reconstructing himself?
  • He has proven that he is well-intentioned, decent, and is learning from his past mistakes.
  • The new trust in him stems from his exhibition of nationalistic commitment, which was done in the impeccably chosen landscape of Kashmir, whose unremitting pain enables one to emote powerfully.
  • Many fence-sitters are beginning to like him and they are waiting to see what he does next.