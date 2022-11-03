  • The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) most recent World Economic Outlook presents a confusing picture of what shapes the present global conjuncture.
  • While the pandemic is waning, the return to ‘normalcy’ is uneven and unpredictable across geographies.
  • Due to the war in Ukraine, energy price increases have accelerated the pace of inflation in the advanced nations.
  • Overall, the direction of movement is towards stagflation.
  • Sharp increases in interest rates and tight monetary conditions can indeed precipitate a recession.