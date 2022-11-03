  • French writer Annie Ernaux, who just won the Nobel Prize in Literature, make a seething, sensational, celebrated, and just as censorious career out of the personal essay
  • Hers are extended personal essays wrenched elegantly from the trenches of her life
  • What is remarkable is her abdication of anything glittering in her prose
  • She makes the personal essay, despite its worn-out glamour, chic again 