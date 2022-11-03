New books on the shelves

The Marriage Portrait
Maggie O’ Farrell
Tinder Press
Rs.799
Lucrezia, third daughter of the grand duke, is comfortable with her obscure place in the palazzo till she gets married to Duke Alfonso. In the court’s eyes, she has one duty: to provide the heir who will shore up the future of the Ferranese dynasty. Till then, her future is unsure.
Epic Loves: Stories from the Adi Parva of the Mahabharata
Ashok K. Banker
Speaking Tiger
Rs.499
Ashok Banker, a pioneer of fiction based on Indian myth and history, brings together five love stories from the Adi Parva, the opening section of the Mahabharata. These are timeless tales of desire, retold for the 21st-century reader.
The Swaraj Spy
Vijay Balan
HarperCollins India
Rs.599
Based on true events, this novel centres on the Indian National Army (INA) and its secret espionage wing. Kumar Nair navigates a shadowy world with blurred lines between friend and foe as he joins the secret agency created by the Japanese intelligence and the rebel INA to defeat the British and free India.
Liberation Day
George Saunders
Bloomsbury
Rs.599
A collection that explores ideas of power, ethics, and justice, and cuts to the heart of what it means to live in community with our fellow humans. The nine stories encompass joy and despair, oppression and revolution, bizarre fantasy and brutal reality.
Un/Common Schooling: Educational Experiments in Twentieth-Century India
Janaki Nair
Orient Blackswan
Rs. 1145
Inspiring stories of enterprising individuals who founded alternative schools to reach first-generation learners in some of the most marginal sections of Indian society. An important archive of a crucial moment in Indian education.
The Long Arc of South Asian Art: Essays in Honour of Vidya Dehejia
Edited by Annapurna Garimella
Women Unlimited in association with The Marg Foundation
Rs.1,175
The 22 essays in this volume, a tribute to the pioneering art historian Vidya Dehejia, offer fascinating insights into a range of topics from ancient Buddhist architecture, temple design, Rajput and Mughal paintings and manuscripts to colonial-era photography, and museology.
Making Place for Muslims in Contemporary India
Kalyani Devaki Menon
HarperCollins
Rs.499
This book examines the religious narratives and practices among diverse groups of Muslims in Old Delhi to understand how religion provides an arena to challenge the majoritarian and exclusionary tendencies of contemporary India.
The Vanishing Point: Moving Images after Video
Edited by Rashmi Devi Sawhney
Tulika in association with West Heavens, Shanghai
Rs.1,200
The third volume in the “India since the 90s” series that aims to explore recent history from the standpoint of the present moment traces acts of resistance and defiance over the last three decades within the realm of video and digital images.