New books on the shelves

Portrait of a marriage, spies, South Asian art, moving images, and more.

The Marriage Portrait

Maggie O’ Farrell

Tinder Press

Rs.799

Lucrezia, third daughter of the grand duke, is comfortable with her obscure place in the palazzo till she gets married to Duke Alfonso. In the court’s eyes, she has one duty: to provide the heir who will shore up the future of the Ferranese dynasty. Till then, her future is unsure.

Epic Loves: Stories from the Adi Parva of the Mahabharata

Ashok K. Banker

Speaking Tiger

Rs.499

Ashok Banker, a pioneer of fiction based on Indian myth and history, brings together five love stories from the Adi Parva, the opening section of the Mahabharata. These are timeless tales of desire, retold for the 21st-century reader.

The Swaraj Spy

Vijay Balan

HarperCollins India

Rs.599

Based on true events, this novel centres on the Indian National Army (INA) and its secret espionage wing. Kumar Nair navigates a shadowy world with blurred lines between friend and foe as he joins the secret agency created by the Japanese intelligence and the rebel INA to defeat the British and free India.

Liberation Day

George Saunders

Bloomsbury

Rs.599

A collection that explores ideas of power, ethics, and justice, and cuts to the heart of what it means to live in community with our fellow humans. The nine stories encompass joy and despair, oppression and revolution, bizarre fantasy and brutal reality.

Un/Common Schooling: Educational Experiments in Twentieth-Century India

Janaki Nair

Orient Blackswan

Rs. 1145

Inspiring stories of enterprising individuals who founded alternative schools to reach first-generation learners in some of the most marginal sections of Indian society. An important archive of a crucial moment in Indian education.

The Long Arc of South Asian Art: Essays in Honour of Vidya Dehejia

Edited by Annapurna Garimella

Women Unlimited in association with The Marg Foundation

Rs.1,175

The 22 essays in this volume, a tribute to the pioneering art historian Vidya Dehejia, offer fascinating insights into a range of topics from ancient Buddhist architecture, temple design, Rajput and Mughal paintings and manuscripts to colonial-era photography, and museology.

Making Place for Muslims in Contemporary India

Kalyani Devaki Menon

HarperCollins

Rs.499

This book examines the religious narratives and practices among diverse groups of Muslims in Old Delhi to understand how religion provides an arena to challenge the majoritarian and exclusionary tendencies of contemporary India.

The Vanishing Point: Moving Images after Video

Edited by Rashmi Devi Sawhney

Tulika in association with West Heavens, Shanghai

Rs.1,200

The third volume in the “India since the 90s” series that aims to explore recent history from the standpoint of the present moment traces acts of resistance and defiance over the last three decades within the realm of video and digital images.