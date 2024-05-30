New books on the shelves

The Penguin Book of Korean Short Stories
Translated and edited by Bruce Fulton, Introduction by Kwon Youngmin
Penguin Classics
Rs.550
This essential introduction to Korean literature travels from the Japanese occupation and the colonial era to the traumatic war between North and South and the breakneck urbanisation of later decades. Featuring some of Korea’s biggest writers, it deftly captures 100 years of the country’s vibrant short-story tradition.
___
A Nest of Vipers
Harini Nagendra
Constable
Rs.499
In the latest instalment of the “The Bangalore Detectives Club Series”, set in 1922, the Bangalore Constabulary is on high alert as The Prince of Wales is scheduled to visit the city. Kaveri Murthy, feeling confident after solving two murder cases, goes to watch the Bangalore circus only to find the celebrity magician disappear into thin air.
___
Summer of Then
Rupleena Bose
Vintage Books
Rs.699
In the vein of Sally Rooney’s Normal People, Summer of Then uses a voice and a commentary to examine the life of a young English literature teacher who moves between cities, seasons, and two men. It explores the intimacies of relationships―sexual, romantic, platonic―against the trauma of sexual abuse.
___
Love in the Time of Hate: In the Mirror of Urdu
Rakhshanda Jalil
Simon & Schuster
Rs.699
This is a book about love, especially love for one’s country. The literary historian and translator Rakhshanda Jalil uses Urdu poetry, invoking its proclivity to love, inclusivity, and communal harmony to look at how the social fabric of secular India is changing and what legacy we are bequeathing to the generations to come.
___
Embedding Subversion and Gender Identity: ‘Ulti’, the Secret Language of the Hijra-Koti Community
Enakshi Nandi
Tulika
Rs. 950
Opening a window onto the world of the hijra-koti community in West Bengal, this book particularly seeks to understand the significance of Ulti, the secret language spoken by them. It shows us how a silenced community created a tongue of their own to give voice to their suppressed selves; and how language helps forge bonds of solidarity and community, which in turn strengthens the language itself.
___
Adivasi Art and Activism: Curation in a Nationalist Age
Alice Tilche
Permanent Black-Ashoka University
Rs.795
Alice Tilche draws on anthropological fieldwork in rural western India to chart changes in Adivasi aesthetics in the wake of homogenising forces such as Hinduisation and globalisation in the 21st century. She documents curatorial projects located not only in museums and art institutions, but in the realms of the home, the body, and the landscape.
___
Fiction
The Details
Ia Genberg, translated by Kira Josefsson
Wildfire
___
Enlightenment
Sarah Perry
Mariner Books
___
Poems
K.G. Subramanyan
Seagull Books
___
Greek Lessons
Han Kang
Hamish Hamilton
___
Non-fiction
Believability: Sexual Violence, Media, and The Politics of Doubt
Kathryn Claire Higgins and Sarah Banet-Weiser
Polity
___
How Britain Loves the NHS: Practices of Care and Contestation
Ellen A. Stewart
Policy Press
___
Radical Intimacy
Sophie K. Rosa
Pluto Press
___
Towards a Sociology of Selfies: The Filtered Face
Maria-Carolina Cambre and Christine Lavrence
Routledge
