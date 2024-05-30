New books on the shelves

Published : May 30, 2024 11:00 IST - 3 MINS READ

The Penguin Book of Korean Short Stories

Translated and edited by Bruce Fulton, Introduction by Kwon Youngmin

Penguin Classics

Rs.550

This essential introduction to Korean literature travels from the Japanese occupation and the colonial era to the traumatic war between North and South and the breakneck urbanisation of later decades. Featuring some of Korea’s biggest writers, it deftly captures 100 years of the country’s vibrant short-story tradition.

A Nest of Vipers

Harini Nagendra

Constable

Rs.499

In the latest instalment of the “The Bangalore Detectives Club Series”, set in 1922, the Bangalore Constabulary is on high alert as The Prince of Wales is scheduled to visit the city. Kaveri Murthy, feeling confident after solving two murder cases, goes to watch the Bangalore circus only to find the celebrity magician disappear into thin air.

Summer of Then

Rupleena Bose

Vintage Books

Rs.699

In the vein of Sally Rooney’s Normal People, Summer of Then uses a voice and a commentary to examine the life of a young English literature teacher who moves between cities, seasons, and two men. It explores the intimacies of relationships―sexual, romantic, platonic―against the trauma of sexual abuse.

Love in the Time of Hate: In the Mirror of Urdu

Rakhshanda Jalil

Simon & Schuster

Rs.699

This is a book about love, especially love for one’s country. The literary historian and translator Rakhshanda Jalil uses Urdu poetry, invoking its proclivity to love, inclusivity, and communal harmony to look at how the social fabric of secular India is changing and what legacy we are bequeathing to the generations to come.

Embedding Subversion and Gender Identity: ‘Ulti’, the Secret Language of the Hijra-Koti Community

Enakshi Nandi

Tulika

Rs. 950

Opening a window onto the world of the hijra-koti community in West Bengal, this book particularly seeks to understand the significance of Ulti, the secret language spoken by them. It shows us how a silenced community created a tongue of their own to give voice to their suppressed selves; and how language helps forge bonds of solidarity and community, which in turn strengthens the language itself.

Adivasi Art and Activism: Curation in a Nationalist Age

Alice Tilche

Permanent Black-Ashoka University

Rs.795

Alice Tilche draws on anthropological fieldwork in rural western India to chart changes in Adivasi aesthetics in the wake of homogenising forces such as Hinduisation and globalisation in the 21st century. She documents curatorial projects located not only in museums and art institutions, but in the realms of the home, the body, and the landscape.

Fiction

The Details

Ia Genberg, translated by Kira Josefsson

Wildfire

Enlightenment

Sarah Perry

Mariner Books

Poems

K.G. Subramanyan

Seagull Books

Greek Lessons

Han Kang

Hamish Hamilton

Non-fiction

Believability: Sexual Violence, Media, and The Politics of Doubt

Kathryn Claire Higgins and Sarah Banet-Weiser

Polity

How Britain Loves the NHS: Practices of Care and Contestation

Ellen A. Stewart

Policy Press

Radical Intimacy

Sophie K. Rosa

Pluto Press

Towards a Sociology of Selfies: The Filtered Face

Maria-Carolina Cambre and Christine Lavrence

Routledge