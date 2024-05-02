New books on the shelves

Published : May 02, 2024 11:00 IST - 3 MINS READ

Fool Bahadur

Jayanath Pati, translated by Abhay K.

India Penguin Modern Classics

Rs.250

This forgotten Magahi novel follows the career of a young law officer who navigates the bureaucratic corridors of colonial Bihar to win the prized British title of Rai Bahadur. Told in his voice, it makes for a witty commentary on Bihar’s colonial society. This is the first-ever translation of the novel.

___

Unmasked: Reflections in Brush & Ink

Nandita Chaudhuri

Mapin

Rs.4,950

The poems and paintings in this collection have a common thread—they reflect on the connection between the human mind and the universe. Nandita Chaudhuri is a British artist of Indian origin who works across media. An exhibition based on the book is being held at Gallery Art & Soul, Mumbai, till May 5.

___

Nobody Lights a Candle

Anjali Deshpande

Speaking Tiger

Rs.399

This “crime fiction with heart and purpose” is about a former police officer, Adhirath Jatav, who is drawn to the case of a brutally murdered young woman, who is presumed to be a prostitute. While the police investigate half-heartedly, Adhirath feels a connection with this woman who was an outcast like him.

___

Adventures in Democracy: The Turbulent World of People Power

Erica Benner

Allen Lane

Rs.1,299

What do democratic ideals of equality mean in a world obsessed with competition, wealth, and greatness? How can we hold the powerful to account? Can we find enough common ground to keep sharing democratic power in the future? Erica Benner invites us to consider why democracy is worth fighting for and the role each of us must play.

___

The Gulf Migrant Archives in Kerala: Reading Borders and Belonging

Mohamed Shafeeq Karinkurayil

Oxford University Press

Rs.1,395

Combining textual analyses with anthropological and historical details, this monograph studies the cultural archives of Gulf migrants through photographs, films, and literature in Malayalam to understand the various dimensions of Kerala’s Gulf story.

___

Hindutva and Violence against Women

Brinda Karat

Speaking Tiger

Rs. 450

Brinda Karat examines some of the most horrific instances of majoritarian violence against women in the past decade to show how the political supremacy of Hindutva since 2014 has communalized injustice and how the religious identities of the victims and the perpetrators determine the approach of powerful leaders and their governments, the police, and, increasingly, the courts.

___

Fiction

Wrong Norma

Anne Carson

Vintage Publishing

___

Shining Sheep: Poems

Ulrike Almut Sandig, translated by Karen Leeder

Seagull Books

___

Her Side of the Story

Alba de Cespedes, Afterword by Elena Ferrante

Pushkin Press

___

Restless Dolly Maunder

Kate Grenville

Canongate Books

___

Non-fiction

We Thought It Would Be Heaven: Refugees in an Unequal America

Blair Sackett and Annette Lareau

University of California Press

___

Head Above Water: Reflections on Illness

Shahd Alshammari

Feminist Press

___

Liberalism against Itself: Cold War Intellectuals and the Making of Our Times

Samuel Moyn

Yale University Press

___

I Heard Her Call My Name: A Memoir of Transition

Lucy Sante

Penguin Press