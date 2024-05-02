New books on the shelves

Fool Bahadur
Jayanath Pati, translated by Abhay K.
India Penguin Modern Classics
Rs.250
This forgotten Magahi novel follows the career of a young law officer who navigates the bureaucratic corridors of colonial Bihar to win the prized British title of Rai Bahadur. Told in his voice, it makes for a witty commentary on Bihar’s colonial society. This is the first-ever translation of the novel.
___
Unmasked: Reflections in Brush & Ink
Nandita Chaudhuri
Mapin
Rs.4,950
The poems and paintings in this collection have a common thread—they reflect on the connection between the human mind and the universe. Nandita Chaudhuri is a British artist of Indian origin who works across media. An exhibition based on the book is being held at Gallery Art & Soul, Mumbai, till May 5.
___
Nobody Lights a Candle
Anjali Deshpande
Speaking Tiger
Rs.399
This “crime fiction with heart and purpose” is about a former police officer, Adhirath Jatav, who is drawn to the case of a brutally murdered young woman, who is presumed to be a prostitute. While the police investigate half-heartedly, Adhirath feels a connection with this woman who was an outcast like him.
___
Adventures in Democracy: The Turbulent World of People Power
Erica Benner
Allen Lane
Rs.1,299
What do democratic ideals of equality mean in a world obsessed with competition, wealth, and greatness? How can we hold the powerful to account? Can we find enough common ground to keep sharing democratic power in the future? Erica Benner invites us to consider why democracy is worth fighting for and the role each of us must play.
___
The Gulf Migrant Archives in Kerala: Reading Borders and Belonging
Mohamed Shafeeq Karinkurayil
Oxford University Press
Rs.1,395
Combining textual analyses with anthropological and historical details, this monograph studies the cultural archives of Gulf migrants through photographs, films, and literature in Malayalam to understand the various dimensions of Kerala’s Gulf story.
___
Hindutva and Violence against Women
Brinda Karat
Speaking Tiger
Rs. 450
Brinda Karat examines some of the most horrific instances of majoritarian violence against women in the past decade to show how the political supremacy of Hindutva since 2014 has communalized injustice and how the religious identities of the victims and the perpetrators determine the approach of powerful leaders and their governments, the police, and, increasingly, the courts.
___
Fiction
Wrong Norma
Anne Carson
Vintage Publishing
___
Shining Sheep: Poems
Ulrike Almut Sandig, translated by Karen Leeder
Seagull Books
___
Her Side of the Story
Alba de Cespedes, Afterword by Elena Ferrante
Pushkin Press
___
Restless Dolly Maunder
Kate Grenville
Canongate Books
___
Non-fiction
We Thought It Would Be Heaven: Refugees in an Unequal America
Blair Sackett and Annette Lareau
University of California Press
___
Head Above Water: Reflections on Illness
Shahd Alshammari
Feminist Press
___
Liberalism against Itself: Cold War Intellectuals and the Making of Our Times
Samuel Moyn
Yale University Press
___
I Heard Her Call My Name: A Memoir of Transition
Lucy Sante
Penguin Press
