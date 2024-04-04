New books on the shelves

Leech and Other Stories
Ranjan Adiga
Penguin India
Rs.399
This collection of stories is about contemporary Nepalis who are as much a misfit in Kathmandu as they are in America. A leech inside a man’s nostril reveals class divides; a man tries to come to terms with his sexuality in a conventional society; a young couple’s life is dogged by silence after they shift to America.
___
Vampire
Mirza Azeem Baig Chughtai, translated by Zoovia Hamiduddin
Speaking Tiger
Rs.350
Mirza Azeem Baig Chughtai, a renowned Urdu fiction writer of pre-Partition India, was one of the earliest proponents of feminism in the subcontinent. This novel is about a 16-year-old girl, soon to be married to a man she hasn’t seen, whose life is changed irreversibly in the course of a night with a male stranger at a station master’s house.
___
The Unforgettable Woman
Pankaj Giri
Bee Books
Rs.299
Set in fictional towns in Sikkim, this novel is about a senior doctor, Adarsh, whose lonely life is changed when he keeps glimpsing a woman he once knew, and who had since disappeared. It is also about Smriti, a schoolteacher, whose life takes a dramatic turn with a devastating revelation. A novel about regret, love, and forgiveness.
___
Asia after Europe: Imagining a Continent in the Long Twentieth Century
Sugata Bose
Harvard University Press
Rs.699
Tracing the economic and political rise of Asia over a century, from Japan’s victory over Russia in 1905 through the Great Depression and the two World Wars to their aftermath, Sugata Bose’s expansive thesis explores the idea of Asian solidarity and universalism and how it defied Euro-American models to embrace its political, cultural, and economic diversity.
___
At The Wheel of Research: An Exclusive Biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan
Anuradha Mascarenhas
Bloomsbury
Rs.599
Read about the life and work of Dr Soumya Swaminathan, whose career has encompassed medicine, research, decision-making and philanthropy, and how she tackled challenges as chief scientist at the World Health Organisation during the COVID-19 pandemic to emerge as one of the most trusted scientific voices in the world.
___
The Catalyst: Rudolf Von Leyden and India’s Artistic Awakening
Reema Desai Gehi
Speaking Tiger
Rs.799
A vivid pen-portrait of the art critic Rudolf von Leyden (1908-1983), who arrived in Bombay as a refugee from Nazi Germany, and championed the Progressive Artists Group which included avant-garde painters such K.H. Ara, M.F. Husain, S.H.Raza, and F.N. Souza.
___
Fiction
This Thing Called Love
Alawiya Sobh, translated from the Arabic by Max Weiss
Seagull Books
___
My Heavenly Favourite
Lucas Rijneveld, translated from the Dutch by Michele Hutchison
Graywolf Press
___
After a Dance
Bridget O’Connor
Picador
___
The Children’s Bach
Helen Garner
Weidenfeld & Nicolson
___
Non-fiction
Twilight Prisoners: The Rise of the Hindu Right and the Fall of Democracy in India
Siddhartha Deb
Haymarket Books
___
Your Wild and Precious Life: On Grief, Hope and Rebellion
Liz Jensen
Canongate Books
___
The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness
Jonathan Haidt
Penguin Press
___
Why We Remember: The Science of Memory and How it Shapes Us
Dr Charan Ranganath
Faber & Faber
COMMents
Follow Us
SHARE