New books on the shelves

Published : Dec 14, 2023 11:00 IST - 3 MINS READ

Origami Aai

Manjiri Indurkar

Tranquebar

Rs.350

These poems are centred on Aai (Marathi for mother), who embodies the sense of home. She offers solace and protection from the vicissitudes of the indifferent world. Manjiri Indurkar’s poems have a vulnerability that lends them honesty.

Kashmir

Manreet Sodhi Someshwar

HarperCollins India

Rs.499

The third book of Manreet Sodhi Someshwar’s The Partition Trilogy is set in Kashmir in the months leading up to Partition. In the confusion and ensuing upheaval regarding the princely state’s fate—whether it will accede to Pakistan or India—common people’s lives are upended. Then, barely two months into Independence, the first Indo-Pak war begins, leaving Kashmir in tatters.

Tales of Early Magic Realism in Bengali

Trailokyanath Mukhopadhyay; translated by Sucheta Dasgupta

Thornbird

Rs.595

Trailokyanath Mukhopadhyay’s delightfully witty tales about ghosts, ghouls and the common folk have entertained generations of Bengalis. The author was adept at combining folklores with snippets of modern life, all livened up with dark humour. Sucheta Dasgupta’s translation brings Mukhopadhyay’s zany tales to the rest of India.

Remaking the Citizen for New Times: History, Pedagogy and the Amar Chitra Katha

Deepa Sreenivas

Seagull Books

Rs. 299

How did Amar Chitra Katha, the widely read comic series that was started in 1967, influence the historical and national consciousness of young Indian readers? Deepa Sreenivas shows us how these mythological-political tales emphasised the instructive rather than the informative potential of history, even as they ignored caste and class as systemic issues.

Sacred Cows and Chicken Manchurian: The Everyday Politics of Eating Meat in India

James Staples

Harpercollins India

Rs. 399

James Staples’ ethnographic research on food practices in South India, which includes interactions with cattle owners, brokers, butchers, and cooks, attempts to understand why eating beef is at once a violation of sacred taboos and an expression of marginalised identities, and how bovine politics exposes fault lines within society in an age overrun by Hindu fundamentalism.

The Grammar of My Body: A Memoir

Abhishek Anicca

Penguin

Rs.499

Abhishek Anicca, who identifies as a person with locomotor disability and chronic illness, writes wryly about living with the condition and navigating desire as a queer-disabled man in this eloquent memoir-in-essays.

Fiction

Haifa Fragments

Khulud Khamis

New Internationalist Publications Limited

Black Butterflies

Priscilla Morris

Duckworth

The Mountain in the Sea

Ray Nayler

Picador

The Stellar Debut of Galactica MacFee: The New 44 Scotland Street Novel

Alexander McCall Smith

Polygon

Non-fiction

The Visionaries: Arendt, Beauvoir, Rand, Weil, and the Power of Philosophy in Dark Times

Wolfram Eilenberger

Translated by Shaun Whiteside

Penguin Random House

China, Russia, and the USA in the Middle East: The Contest for Supremacy

Edited by Benjamin Houghton and Kasia A. Houghton

Routledge

Say Anarcha: A Young Woman, a Devious Surgeon, and the Harrowing Birth of Modern Women’s Health

J. C. Hallman

Henry Holt

Collision of Power: Trump, Bezos, and The Washington Post

Martin Baron

Flatiron