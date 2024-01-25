New books on the shelves

Where God Began
Appadurai Muttulingam, translated by Kavitha Muralidharan
Eka
Rs. 499
Blurbed as “a blistering account of a young man in exile against the backdrop of the Sri Lankan civil war”, this novel explores the harsh realities of the lives of illegal immigrants as they are traded from one agent to another, smuggled across or sent back from borders, in their quest to find a new home abroad.
___
Silk and Steel
Stephen Alter
Aleph Book Company
Rs. 499
In colonial India, James Webley and Colonel Augustine reject mercenary service to become bandits. Augustine tries to find a way of maintaining their cornered brigand army against British forces while reviving Webley’s flagging spirits with the help of the fascinating Khasturba. A gripping historical drama with an exciting climax.
___
The Kidnapping of Mark Twain: A Bombay Mystery
Anuradha Kumar
Speaking Tiger
Rs.499
Set in Bombay in 1896, this mystery has all the ingredients of a potboiler—Mark Twain’s fictional disappearance, a free-spirited Anglo-Indian woman detective, the opium trade, a preacher, a magician, a thief, and a powerful labour leader. The period details and the cameos make it a page-turner with a difference.
___
The Demolition, the Verdict and the Temple: The Definitive Book on the Ram Mandir Project
Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay
Speaking Tiger
Rs.699
In an earlier edition of this book, Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay looked at the key moments in the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation, from 1885 onwards, through the events of 1949, Rajiv Gandhi’s “unlocking of the gates” in 1986, L.K. Advani’s Rath Yatra in 1990 and the demolition of the masjid in 1992. Here he deliberates whether the opening of the Ram Mandir, just months prior to the 18th Lok Sabha elections, will really be the “Epilogue”—or a new chapter in the Ayodhya saga.
___
Anger Management: The Troubled Diplomatic Relationship between India and Pakistan
Ajay Bisaria
Aleph Book Company
Rs.999
On 7 August 2019, High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria was expelled from Islamabad, the first time an Indian head of mission had been asked to leave by Pakistan. In this book, Bisaria tells the fractious history of India-Pakistan bilateral ties from his unique vantage as diplomat.
___
Inky Parade: Tales for bibliophiles
Pradeep Sebastian
Hachette India
Rs.799
Meet the biryani chef guarding a prized Ottoman manuscript, track the mysterious “Book Prince” of Kolkata, discover how a rare 1865 edition of Alice in Wonderland surfaced in an Indian bazaar, and much more in Pradeep Sebastian’s charming ode to the antiquarian book trade.
___
Fiction
The Maniac
Benjamin Labatut
Penguin Press
___
The Meiji Guillotine Murders
Futaro Yamada
Pushkin Vertigo
___
Mild Vertigo
Mieko Kanai, translated by Polly Barton
Fitzcarraldo Editions
___
Strangers in Light Coats: Selected Poems, 2014–2020
Ghassan Zaqtan, translated by Robin Moger
Seagull Books
___
Non-fiction
A Map of Future Ruins: On Borders and Belonging
Lauren Markham
Riverhead
___
Slow Down: The Degrowth Manifesto
Kohei Saito, translated by Brian Bergstrom
Astra Publishing House
___
Hanging Out: The Radical Power of Killing Time
Sheila Liming
Melville House
___
Twinkind: The Singular Significance of Twins
William Viney
Princeton University Press
COMMents
Follow Us
SHARE