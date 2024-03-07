New books on the shelves

Published : Mar 07, 2024 11:00 IST - 2 MINS READ

Maria, Just Maria

Sandhya Mary, translated by Jayasree Kalathil

Harper Perennial India

Rs.499

After the death of her grandfather, Maria stops speaking because she no longer wants to, and so is sent to a psychiatric hospital to “reconnect with reality”. This humorous novel is a poignant exploration of mental illness and what defines sanity in contemporary society.

Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life

Upamanyu Chatterjee

Speaking Tiger

Rs.699

Upamanyu Chatterjee’s latest novel, blurbed as a “study of both the majesty and the banality of the spiritual path”, has all the characteristic features of his works—a loner and misfit who finds himself in a place he hardly understands; pain explored through black humour; and a flicker of redemption.

Eden Abandoned: The Story of Lilith

Shinie Antony

Hachette India

Rs.499

In this reworking of the Biblical story, Lilith is the arch rebel rather than the arch temptress. Wronged by Adam, she roams the earth, learns the dark arts, and fights the system. She forges her identity beyond Eden, Adam, and God.

Memories in the Service of the Hindu Nation: The Afterlife of the Partition of India

Pranav Kohli

Cambridge University Press

Rs.1,295

“What does it mean to remember the Partition in the time of fascism?” This is the question at the heart of this book, which shows how tragedy begets tragedy, and analyses how the hegemony of Hindu nationalism has structured the narratives of Hindu Partition survivors.

Sex and Religion: Teachings and Taboos in the History of World Faiths

Dag Øistein Endsjø

Speaking Tiger

Rs.499

A fascinating investigation into the rules, rituals, and taboos which have sought to celebrate, repress, and codify sex in religions across the world, from Christianity, Islam, and Judaism, to Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism.

Empires of the Sea: A Human History of the Indian Ocean World

Radhika Seshan

Pan Macmillan

Rs.550

Placing the Indian Ocean at the heart of human history, this book explores the rich tapestry of India’s past through its maritime relations—from the Chola, Chalukya and Vijayanagar empires to the advent of colonialism.

