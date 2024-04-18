New books on the shelves

The Penguin Book of Bengali Short Stories
Edited by Arunava Sinha
Penguin Classics
Rs.1,250
This anthology collects a century’s worth of Bengali fiction, some in translation for the first time. The stories cover a gamut of styles and a range of issues like the dilemmas of the middle class, patriarchy, famine and the Bangladesh Liberation War.
___
The Solitude of a Shadow
Devibharathi, translated N. Kalyan Raman
Harper Perennial
Rs.399
Devibharathi is a widely read contemporary Tamil writer. The Solitude of a Shadow is the translation of his first novel, Nizhalin Thanimai. It is a minutely observed narrative about the overlapping hierarchies of caste, wealth, and power that the nameless protagonist finds himself grappling with.
___
The Mine
Arnab Ray
Hachette India
Rs.499
With a cover befitting the penny dreadfuls of yore, this novel is about a secret mine in the deserts of Rajasthan that was an ancient place of worship. As the miners are traumatised by unknown fears here, five experts investigate the strange occurrences.
___
Code Dependent: Living in the Shadow of AI
Madhumita Murgia
Picador India
Rs. 699
Through the voices of ordinary people far removed from Silicon Valley, this book explores the impact of powerful, flawed, and often exploitative technologies on society at large and asks the question: Can AI strip away our collective and individual sense of agency?
___
Corruption Plots: Stories, Ethics, and Publics of the Late Capitalist City
Malini Ranganathan, David L Pike, Sapana Doshi
Yoda Press
Rs. 699
Drawing on ethnography in Bengaluru and Mumbai, Corruption Plots demonstrates how talk of corruption, land grabs, and slum evictions is leveraged to make sense of unequal spatial change and used opportunistically by those who are themselves implicated in wrongdoing.
___
Leela Mukherjee: A Guileless Modernist
Edited by R. Siva Kumar
Tulika Books
Rs 2000
This is the first book-length study of Leela Mukherjee (1916–2003), one of modern India’s pioneering sculptors for whom, like all women artists of her time, becoming an artist was an arduous project of resilience and self-determination.
___
Fiction
Owlish
Dorothy Tse, translated by Natascha Bruce
Fitzcarraldo Editions
___
Hidden Faces
Salvador Dalí, translated by Haakon Chevalier
Pushkin Press Classics
___
Kafka’s Son
Szilárd Borbély, translated by Ottilie Mulzet
Seagull Books
___
Wandering Souls
Cecile Pin
Fourth Estate
___
Non-fiction
Breathless: Tuberculosis, Inequality, and Care in Rural India
Andrew McDowell
Stanford University Press
___
What Iranians Want: Women, Life, Freedom
Arash Azizi
Oneworld Publications
___
Believability: Sexual Violence, Media, and the Politics of Doubt
Kathryn Claire Higgins and Sarah Banet-Weiser
Polity Press
___
They Call It Love: The Politics of Emotional Life
Alva Gotby
Verso Books
