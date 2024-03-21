New books on the shelves

Yes, There will be Singing
Hamraaz
Context
Rs. 499
Hamraaz, an anonymous poet on Instagram, writes about state oppression. This collection is an ode to the courage of individuals who remain committed to the cause of constitutional democracy. It is as much about protest as about celebrating the power of the masses.
The Earth Quakes: Late Anti-Stories
Subimal Misra, translated by V. Ramaswamy
Harper Perennial
Rs.599
Subimal Misra is known for his provoking works that constantly challenge readers’ expectations. This collection brings together 20 stories written between 1991 and 2010, with subjects ranging from the “global”, like the Gulf War of 1991, to the “local”, like the Singur movement of 2006 in Bengal.
Never Never Land
Namita Gokhale
Speaking Tiger
Rs.499
The latest novel by one of India’s most prolific writers is about the vanity of youth, but also its vulnerability; the indignities of age, but also its courage and consolations. And it is about finding solace in the mountains.
The Incarcerations: Bhima Koregaon and the Search for Democracy in India
Alpa Shah
HarperCollins
Rs.699
Even as it shines a light on how the Bhima Koregaon case is a bellwether for the collapse of democracy in India, this book points out that democracy today must also about supporting and safeguarding the social movements that question our global inequalities.
The Politics of Language
David Beaver and Jason Stanley
Princeton University Press
Rs.899
Making a case for the inherently political nature of language, David Beaver and Jason Stanley show how speech―whether in dialogue, larger group interactions, or mass communication―is inevitably imbued with the resonances of particular ideologies and their normative perspectives on reality.
The Emperor’s Mirror: The State of Research in India
Dr N. Bhaskara Rao
Speaking Tiger
Rs.499
This timely book on independent research and surveys shows both how they are crucial to good governance, and how they are being neglected to the detriment of our democracy and development.
Minor Detail
Adania Shibli
Fitzcarraldo Editions
The Orange and other poems
Wendy Cope
Faber & Faber
The Enchanted April
Elizabeth von Arnim
Penguin Books
The Wren, The Wren
Anne Enright
Vintage Publishing
The Riddles of the Sphinx: Inheriting the Feminist History of the Crossword Puzzle
Anna Shechtman
HarperOne
How to Find a Four-Leaf Clover: What Autism Can Teach Us About Difference, Connection, and Belonging
Jodi Rodgers
Little Brown Spark
The Translator’s Daughter: A Memoir
Grace Loh Prasad
Ohio State University Press
A Silent Language: The Nobel Lecture
Jon Fosse
Translated from the Norwegian by Damion Searls
Transit Books
