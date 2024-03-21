New books on the shelves

Published : Mar 21, 2024 11:00 IST - 2 MINS READ

Yes, There will be Singing

Hamraaz

Context

Hamraaz, an anonymous poet on Instagram, writes about state oppression. This collection is an ode to the courage of individuals who remain committed to the cause of constitutional democracy. It is as much about protest as about celebrating the power of the masses.

The Earth Quakes: Late Anti-Stories

Subimal Misra, translated by V. Ramaswamy

Harper Perennial

Subimal Misra is known for his provoking works that constantly challenge readers’ expectations. This collection brings together 20 stories written between 1991 and 2010, with subjects ranging from the “global”, like the Gulf War of 1991, to the “local”, like the Singur movement of 2006 in Bengal.

Never Never Land

Namita Gokhale

Speaking Tiger

The latest novel by one of India’s most prolific writers is about the vanity of youth, but also its vulnerability; the indignities of age, but also its courage and consolations. And it is about finding solace in the mountains.

The Incarcerations: Bhima Koregaon and the Search for Democracy in India

Alpa Shah

HarperCollins

Even as it shines a light on how the Bhima Koregaon case is a bellwether for the collapse of democracy in India, this book points out that democracy today must also about supporting and safeguarding the social movements that question our global inequalities.

The Politics of Language

David Beaver and Jason Stanley

Princeton University Press

Making a case for the inherently political nature of language, David Beaver and Jason Stanley show how speech―whether in dialogue, larger group interactions, or mass communication―is inevitably imbued with the resonances of particular ideologies and their normative perspectives on reality.

The Emperor’s Mirror: The State of Research in India

Dr N. Bhaskara Rao

Speaking Tiger

This timely book on independent research and surveys shows both how they are crucial to good governance, and how they are being neglected to the detriment of our democracy and development.

Minor Detail

Adania Shibli

Fitzcarraldo Editions

The Orange and other poems

Wendy Cope

Faber & Faber

The Enchanted April

Elizabeth von Arnim

Penguin Books

The Wren, The Wren

Anne Enright

Vintage Publishing

The Riddles of the Sphinx: Inheriting the Feminist History of the Crossword Puzzle

Anna Shechtman

HarperOne

How to Find a Four-Leaf Clover: What Autism Can Teach Us About Difference, Connection, and Belonging

Jodi Rodgers

Little Brown Spark

The Translator’s Daughter: A Memoir

Grace Loh Prasad

Ohio State University Press

A Silent Language: The Nobel Lecture

Jon Fosse

Translated from the Norwegian by Damion Searls

Transit Books