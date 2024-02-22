New books on the shelves

Published : Feb 22, 2024 11:04 IST - 2 MINS READ

The Devil’s Teacup and Other Ghost Stories

Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay, translated by Prasun Roy

Fingerprint Publishing

Rs.199

Bibhutibhusan Bandyopadhyay, the Bengali author of such realist classics as Pather Panchali and Aparajito, also wrote supernatural stories about ghosts, hauntings, omens, and other intangibles. Questioning the realm beyond reality, these stories are both entertaining and thought-provoking.

___

Under the Night Jasmine

Manav Kaul, translated by Vaibhav Sharma

Penguin

Rs.399

Fluctuating between poetry and prose, this novel is the exploration of the relationships of Rohit, who, locked up with himself during the COVD-19 pandemic, analyses the way he has responded to the women and men in his life. Given another chance, would he have acted differently?

___

Selected Rabindrasangeet in English Translation, Volume 1

Translated by Indrani Haldar

Blue Pencil

Price not mentioned

While translations of Rabindranath Tagore’s song-lyrics from Gitabitan are not difficult to find, most of them are unreliable. Retired academic Indrani Haldar fills in this gap with her superb English translations of Tagore’s lyrics in this bilingual volume. As heartfelt as they are technically perfect, these translations are essential reference for readers and students.

___

Rukhmabai: The Life and Times of a Child Bride Turned Rebel-Doctor

Sudhir Chandra

Macmillan

Rs.499

This biography shines a light on the extraordinary but little-known life of one of the first women doctors to practise medicine in colonial India, who was also part of a landmark legal case involving her marriage as a child bride between 1884 and 1888.

___

Another Lens: Photography and the Emergence of Image Culture

Edited by Rahaab Allana

Tulika

Rs. 1,200

Moving from the street to the cinema, from journalism to contemporary arts, Another Lens enters a new era of practitioners communicating with different audiences through experiments andoffers new perspectives on photographic production, formats, and exhibition practices that created new viewers and users in the new millennium.

___

The Feminisms of Our Mothers

Daanika Kamal

Zubaan

Rs.595

In this remarkable collection of essays about their mothers, women from Pakistan explore the many meanings of feminism and its varying interpretations through generations. How do women bridge the cracks that emerge in these formations as they hold within them the joys, sorrows, conflicts and contradictions of their multiple feminisms?

___

Dedalus

Chris McCabe

Henningham Family Press

___

How Should a Person Be?

Sheila Heti

Vintage Publishing

___

The Hachette Book of Indian Detective Fiction, Volume I & II

Edited by Tarun K. Saint

Hachette India

___

In Memoriam

Alice Winn

Viking

___

Labors of Division: Global Capitalism and the Emergence of the Peasant in Colonial Panjab

Navyug Gill

___

The Great Wave: The Era of Radical Disruption and The Rise of The Outsider

Michiko Kakutani

Crown

___

The Rebel’s Clinic: The Revolutionary Lives of Frantz Fanon

Adam Shatz

Farrar, Straus and Giroux

___

Mad World: The Politics of Mental Health

Micha Frazer-Carroll

Pluto Press