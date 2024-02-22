New books on the shelves

The Devil’s Teacup and Other Ghost Stories
Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay, translated by Prasun Roy
Fingerprint Publishing
Rs.199
Bibhutibhusan Bandyopadhyay, the Bengali author of such realist classics as Pather Panchali and Aparajito, also wrote supernatural stories about ghosts, hauntings, omens, and other intangibles. Questioning the realm beyond reality, these stories are both entertaining and thought-provoking.
___
Under the Night Jasmine
Manav Kaul, translated by Vaibhav Sharma
Penguin
Rs.399
Fluctuating between poetry and prose, this novel is the exploration of the relationships of Rohit, who, locked up with himself during the COVD-19 pandemic, analyses the way he has responded to the women and men in his life. Given another chance, would he have acted differently?
___
Selected Rabindrasangeet in English Translation, Volume 1
Translated by Indrani Haldar
Blue Pencil
Price not mentioned
While translations of Rabindranath Tagore’s song-lyrics from Gitabitan are not difficult to find, most of them are unreliable. Retired academic Indrani Haldar fills in this gap with her superb English translations of Tagore’s lyrics in this bilingual volume. As heartfelt as they are technically perfect, these translations are essential reference for readers and students.
___
Rukhmabai: The Life and Times of a Child Bride Turned Rebel-Doctor
Sudhir Chandra
Macmillan
Rs.499
This biography shines a light on the extraordinary but little-known life of one of the first women doctors to practise medicine in colonial India, who was also part of a landmark legal case involving her marriage as a child bride between 1884 and 1888.
___
Another Lens: Photography and the Emergence of Image Culture
Edited by Rahaab Allana
Tulika
Rs. 1,200
Moving from the street to the cinema, from journalism to contemporary arts, Another Lens enters a new era of practitioners communicating with different audiences through experiments andoffers new perspectives on photographic production, formats, and exhibition practices that created new viewers and users in the new millennium.
___
The Feminisms of Our Mothers
Daanika Kamal
Zubaan
Rs.595
In this remarkable collection of essays about their mothers, women from Pakistan explore the many meanings of feminism and its varying interpretations through generations. How do women bridge the cracks that emerge in these formations as they hold within them the joys, sorrows, conflicts and contradictions of their multiple feminisms?
___
Dedalus
Chris McCabe
Henningham Family Press
___
How Should a Person Be?
Sheila Heti
Vintage Publishing
___
The Hachette Book of Indian Detective Fiction, Volume I & II
Edited by Tarun K. Saint
Hachette India
___
In Memoriam
Alice Winn
Viking
___
Labors of Division: Global Capitalism and the Emergence of the Peasant in Colonial Panjab
Navyug Gill
___
The Great Wave: The Era of Radical Disruption and The Rise of The Outsider
Michiko Kakutani
Crown
___
The Rebel’s Clinic: The Revolutionary Lives of Frantz Fanon
Adam Shatz
Farrar, Straus and Giroux
___
Mad World: The Politics of Mental Health
Micha Frazer-Carroll
Pluto Press
COMMents
Follow Us
SHARE