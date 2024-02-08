New books on the shelves

Out of Sri Lanka: Tamil, Sinhala and English poetry from Sri Lanka and its diasporas
Edited by Vidyan Ravinthiran, Seni Seneviratne & Shash Trevett
Penguin India
Rs. 599
This anthology, consisting of Tamil, Sinhala and English poetry from Sri Lanka and its diasporas, brings together, for the first time, Sri Lankan and diasporic poetry written during and after the island nation’s independence. With the poems exploring crucial events in Sri Lanka’s history, the book resists amnesia and challenges those who seek to erase atrocities.
___
Chronicle of an Hour and a Half
Saharu Nusaiba Kannanari
Context
Rs.599
In the foothills of the Western Ghats, the village of Vaiga is in the middle of a natural calamity, the devastating impact of which is soon eclipsed by turmoil over an illicit affair. Drummed up by feverish WhatsApp messages, the rumour takes on epic proportions, hurtling the village towards chaos as a mob takes to the streets, baying for blood.
___
In That Mill, I Too Was Forged: Poems
Narayan Surve, translated by Jerry Pinto
Speaking Tiger
Rs.450
Narayan Gangaram Surve (1926-2010) was a celebrated revolutionary poet with an abiding allegiance to the workers’ movement. His poetry, written in Marathi spoken on the streets, bristles with urgency as it appeals to the masses to rise against oppression.
___
The Saffron Storm: From Vajpayee to Modi
Saba Naqvi
Vintage Books
Rs.499
The veteran journalist Saba Naqvi has spent a quarter century covering the Bharatiya Janata Party. This updated edition of her Shades of Saffron, first published in 2018, includes the enforcement agencies’ action against the party’s opponents, the increasingly centralised command structure of the BJP and the implications of the delimitation exercise due in 2026.
Perilous Intimacies: Debating Hindu–Muslim Friendship After Empire
Sherali Tareen
Permanent Black
Rs. 795
An exploration of how leading South Asian Muslim scholars imagined and contested the possibilities and dangers of Hindu–Muslim friendship from the mid-18th to the mid-20th century.
___
An Education for Rita: A Memoir, 1975-1985
Brinda Karat
LeftWord Books
Rs.325
The real-life story of how a young woman of privilege, who gave up an airline job in London to join the communist party in India, went on to discover the harsh realities of the urban working class in the industrial areas and the bastis of Delhi, and learned to organise to fight for a better world.
___
Fiction
Melancholy I-II
Jon Fosse, translated by Damion Searls and Grethe Kvernes
Fitzcarraldo Editions
___
Blues in the Blood
Julien Delmaire, translated by Teresa Lavender Fagan
Seagull Books
___
A Registry of My Passage upon the Earth: Stories
Daniel Mason
Back Bay Books
___
Solenoid
Mircea Cartarescu, translated by Sean Cotter
Deep Vellum Publishing
___
Non-fiction
From the River to the Sea: Essays for a Free Palestine
Edited by Sai Englert, Michal Schatz, and Rosie Warren
Verso Books
___
Pious Labor: Islam, Artisanship, and Technology in Colonial India
Amanda Lanzillo
University of California Press
___
Filterworld: How Algorithms Flattened Culture
Kyle Chayka
Penguin Random House
___
Digital Expressions of the Self(ie): The Social Life of Selfies in India
Avishek Ray, Ethiraj Gabriel Dattatreyan, Usha Raman, Martin Web, Neha Gupta, Sai Amulya Komarraju, Anuja Premika, Riad Azam, Farhat Salim, Pranavesh Subramanian
Routledge
COMMents
Follow Us
SHARE