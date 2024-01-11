Newsletters  |  Buy Print
Sections
Features
Essentials
Print Edition
FL cover 26jan2024.jpg
Current IssuePast Issues

New books on the shelves

A quaint little shop that sells dreams, a dream run at the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and much more.

Published : Jan 11, 2024 11:00 IST - 3 MINS READ

DallerGut Dream Department Store 

Miye Lee; translated by Sandy Joosun Lee

Wildfire

Rs.599

This Korean bestseller is set in a town hidden in our unconscious, where stands a quaint little store where all kinds of dreams—of childhood, trips, food—are sold. Penny, a new hire, tries to find the key to this whimsical world when one of the most coveted forms of dream payment gets stolen.

___

The Viceroy’s Artist

Anindyo Roy 

Hachette India 

Rs.599 

This is a fictionalised retelling of Victorian artist Edward Lear’s travels in India. He is both fascinated and repelled by British India as he journeys its length and breadth. Each chapter has illustrations by Saurav Roy that capture the journey’s essence and pay tribute to the artist. 

___

Someone Like Her 

Awais Khan 

Simon & Schuster India 

Rs.599 

A young Pakistani woman from Multan falls victim to a brutal act of revenge when she spurns her suitor for her lover. She escapes to London, where she gets a chance to rebuild her life. But danger stalks her there too. 

___

Roadwalker: A Few Miles of the Bharat Jodo Yatra

Dilip D’Souza

Penguin

Rs.250

‘This was my chance to make my own slice of personal history. That was enough for me.’ Mumbai-based writer and journalist Dilip D’Souza joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra four times. Roadwalker is not only the story of that experience but also how D’Souza found energy, empathy and enthusiasm in the Yatra, and not least, filled him, and many others, with hope.

___

We, The People, and Our Constitution

Neera Chandhoke

Speaking Tiger

Rs.399

Distinguished scholar of political science Neera Chandhoke shows us why the Indian Constitution is as much a political and moral document as it is a legal one; how the Indian public, too, has risen to its defence when needed, like they did in 2019 to protest the ominous amendments to the Citizenship Act.

___

A Fate Written on Matchboxes: State-Building in Kashmir under India

Hafsa Kanjwal

Navayana

Rs.599

The ten-year regime of Prime Minister Bakshi Ghulam Mohammed, who took over the reins from Sheikh Abdullah in 1953, was a turning point in Kashmir’s post-1947 history. Tasked with securing Kashmir’s contested accession to India, Bakshi, however, prioritised employment, rations and education, and would dole out jobs by writing appointments on matchboxes and slips of paper. This book chronicles the Bakshi years, marked as they were by tension, corruption, and repression.

___

Fiction

The Long Form 

Kate Briggs 

Fitzcarraldo 

___

The Fairytale Life of Dorothy Gale 

Virginia Kantra 

Berkley 

___

Shot with Crimson 

Nicola Upson 

Faber & Faber 

___

Clytemnestra’s Bind 

Susan C. Wilson 

Neem Tree Press Limited 

___

Non-fiction

Different Kinds of Minds: A Guide to Your Brain

Temple Grandin

Philomel Books

___

Broken Code: Inside Facebook and the Fight to Expose Its Harmful Secrets

Jeff Horwitz

Doubleday

___

The Last Fire Season: A Personal and Pyronatural History

Manjula Martin

Pantheon

___

Be a Revolution: How Everyday People Are Fighting Oppression and Changing the World—and How You Can, Too

Ijeoma Oluo

Harper One

More stories from this issue

Spotlight on South Asia — The Lede

India in the South Asian neighbourhood: Friendship or friction?

Rakesh Sood
cover image.jpg
Spotlight on South Asia

Editor’s Note: Idea of South Asia as the next EU now a distant dream

Vaishna Roy
+ SEE all Stories
Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Bookmark stories to read later.
  • Comment on stories to start conversations.
  • Subscribe to our newsletters.
  • Get notified about discounts and offers to our products.
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment