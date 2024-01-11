New books on the shelves

Published : Jan 11, 2024 11:00 IST - 3 MINS READ

DallerGut Dream Department Store

Miye Lee; translated by Sandy Joosun Lee

Wildfire

Rs.599

This Korean bestseller is set in a town hidden in our unconscious, where stands a quaint little store where all kinds of dreams—of childhood, trips, food—are sold. Penny, a new hire, tries to find the key to this whimsical world when one of the most coveted forms of dream payment gets stolen.

The Viceroy’s Artist

Anindyo Roy

Hachette India

Rs.599

This is a fictionalised retelling of Victorian artist Edward Lear’s travels in India. He is both fascinated and repelled by British India as he journeys its length and breadth. Each chapter has illustrations by Saurav Roy that capture the journey’s essence and pay tribute to the artist.

Someone Like Her

Awais Khan

Simon & Schuster India

Rs.599

A young Pakistani woman from Multan falls victim to a brutal act of revenge when she spurns her suitor for her lover. She escapes to London, where she gets a chance to rebuild her life. But danger stalks her there too.

Roadwalker: A Few Miles of the Bharat Jodo Yatra

Dilip D’Souza

Penguin

Rs.250

‘This was my chance to make my own slice of personal history. That was enough for me.’ Mumbai-based writer and journalist Dilip D’Souza joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra four times. Roadwalker is not only the story of that experience but also how D’Souza found energy, empathy and enthusiasm in the Yatra, and not least, filled him, and many others, with hope.

We, The People, and Our Constitution

Neera Chandhoke

Speaking Tiger

Rs.399

Distinguished scholar of political science Neera Chandhoke shows us why the Indian Constitution is as much a political and moral document as it is a legal one; how the Indian public, too, has risen to its defence when needed, like they did in 2019 to protest the ominous amendments to the Citizenship Act.

A Fate Written on Matchboxes: State-Building in Kashmir under India

Hafsa Kanjwal

Navayana

Rs.599

The ten-year regime of Prime Minister Bakshi Ghulam Mohammed, who took over the reins from Sheikh Abdullah in 1953, was a turning point in Kashmir’s post-1947 history. Tasked with securing Kashmir’s contested accession to India, Bakshi, however, prioritised employment, rations and education, and would dole out jobs by writing appointments on matchboxes and slips of paper. This book chronicles the Bakshi years, marked as they were by tension, corruption, and repression.

