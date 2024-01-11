New books on the shelves

DallerGut Dream Department Store
Miye Lee; translated by Sandy Joosun Lee
Wildfire
Rs.599
This Korean bestseller is set in a town hidden in our unconscious, where stands a quaint little store where all kinds of dreams—of childhood, trips, food—are sold. Penny, a new hire, tries to find the key to this whimsical world when one of the most coveted forms of dream payment gets stolen.
___
The Viceroy’s Artist
Anindyo Roy
Hachette India
Rs.599
This is a fictionalised retelling of Victorian artist Edward Lear’s travels in India. He is both fascinated and repelled by British India as he journeys its length and breadth. Each chapter has illustrations by Saurav Roy that capture the journey’s essence and pay tribute to the artist.
___
Someone Like Her
Awais Khan
Simon & Schuster India
Rs.599
A young Pakistani woman from Multan falls victim to a brutal act of revenge when she spurns her suitor for her lover. She escapes to London, where she gets a chance to rebuild her life. But danger stalks her there too.
___
Roadwalker: A Few Miles of the Bharat Jodo Yatra
Dilip D’Souza
Penguin
Rs.250
‘This was my chance to make my own slice of personal history. That was enough for me.’ Mumbai-based writer and journalist Dilip D’Souza joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra four times. Roadwalker is not only the story of that experience but also how D’Souza found energy, empathy and enthusiasm in the Yatra, and not least, filled him, and many others, with hope.
___
We, The People, and Our Constitution
Neera Chandhoke
Speaking Tiger
Rs.399
Distinguished scholar of political science Neera Chandhoke shows us why the Indian Constitution is as much a political and moral document as it is a legal one; how the Indian public, too, has risen to its defence when needed, like they did in 2019 to protest the ominous amendments to the Citizenship Act.
___
A Fate Written on Matchboxes: State-Building in Kashmir under India
Hafsa Kanjwal
Navayana
Rs.599
The ten-year regime of Prime Minister Bakshi Ghulam Mohammed, who took over the reins from Sheikh Abdullah in 1953, was a turning point in Kashmir’s post-1947 history. Tasked with securing Kashmir’s contested accession to India, Bakshi, however, prioritised employment, rations and education, and would dole out jobs by writing appointments on matchboxes and slips of paper. This book chronicles the Bakshi years, marked as they were by tension, corruption, and repression.
___
Fiction
The Long Form
Kate Briggs
Fitzcarraldo
___
The Fairytale Life of Dorothy Gale
Virginia Kantra
Berkley
___
Shot with Crimson
Nicola Upson
Faber & Faber
___
Clytemnestra’s Bind
Susan C. Wilson
Neem Tree Press Limited
___
Non-fiction
Different Kinds of Minds: A Guide to Your Brain
Temple Grandin
Philomel Books
___
Broken Code: Inside Facebook and the Fight to Expose Its Harmful Secrets
Jeff Horwitz
Doubleday
___
The Last Fire Season: A Personal and Pyronatural History
Manjula Martin
Pantheon
___
Be a Revolution: How Everyday People Are Fighting Oppression and Changing the World—and How You Can, Too
Ijeoma Oluo
Harper One
COMMents
Follow Us
SHARE