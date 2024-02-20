  • Rs.59,294 crore because of the discontinuation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation during 2022-23 and 2023-24. Although the Centre had promised the GST compensation only until 2021-22, the State argues that it continues to incur a loss because of the GST implementation and this loss needs to be compensated. Before the implementation of the GST, the average annual growth in commercial taxes in Karnataka was around 15 per cent whereas after the implementation of the GST, the average growth in revenue from commercial taxes has been around 9 per cent. The State alleges that this is because of the unscientific implementation of the GST and the Centre must compensate the State for the loss.
  • Rs.62,098 crore on account of a reduced share from the divisible pool of Union taxes under the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission. Under the recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission, Karnataka had received 4.71 per cent of the divisible pool of Central tax revenue, but the 15th Finance Commission reduced its share to 3.64 per cent. Karnataka’s argument is if its share had not been reduced by the 15th Finance Commission, it would have received an estimated Rs.62,098 crore between 2020-21 and 2025-26 (the period during which the 15th Finance Commission recommendations are under implementation).
  • Rs.55,000 crore since the Centre has increasingly resorted to additional resource mobilisation through cesses and surcharges instead of taxes. Karnataka argues that the Government of India has collected a total of Rs.27,66,588 crore through various cesses and surcharges from all States between 2017-18 and 2023-24. This, in turn, has reduced the tax devolution to States as the cesses and surcharges are not included in the divisible pool of the Central revenue to be shared with them. Karnataka has estimated that if the Centre had mobilised this additional revenue through taxes instead of cesses and surcharges, the State would have received a share of about Rs.55,000 crore.
  • Rs.5,495 crore in Special Grants. The State says that the 15th Finance Commission in its interim report of 2020-21 recommended a Special Grant of Rs.5,495 crore to partially offset the impact of the reduction in the State’s share in tax devolution from 4.71 per cent to 3.64 per cent. The Centre, Karnataka says, has rejected this recommendation.
  • Rs.6,000 crore State Specific Grant. According to Karnataka, the 15th Finance Commission in its final report recommended Rs.6,000 crore as a State-specific grant to Karnataka—Rs.3,000 crore each for Bengaluru’s Peripheral Ring Road and for improvement of water bodies in and around the city. However, the Centre has not yet released these grants and instead has asked the State to handle these projects with its own funds.