New books on the shelves

My Beloved Life: A Novel
Amitava Kumar
Aleph Book Company
Rs.799
Pivotal events in post-Independence India are narrated through the life of Jadunath Kunwar, born in 1935 in a village near George Orwell’s birthplace. A novel about how we tell stories, and how individual lives matter even in the grandest movements of history.
___
The Spoiled Heart
Sunjeev Sahota
Hamish Hamilton
Rs.515
Sunjeev Sahota, the Booker Prize-shortlisted Indian-origin author from the UK, tells a story of love, community and politics in the Peak District in this novel. About a union worker, Nayan Olak, it examines whether it is possible to make the world a more equitable place.
___
An Abundance of Wild Roses
Feryal Ali-Gauhar
Canongate
Rs.799
Written with the assistance of the Roger Deakin award for environmental activism, this novel, set in the Black Mountains of Pakistan, tackles both environmental and social problems, like the exploitation of women in a patriarchal society. As the climate turns hostile, can humanity find a way to co-exist with nature?
___
Elections, Parties, and Coalitions in India: Theory and Recent History
Eswaran Sridharan
Permanent Black
Rs.1,095
This book covers two broad areas: elections and voting behaviour, and political parties and coalition politics. It examines the evolution of the post-1989 party system and shows how coalition politics has enabled the rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party and regional parties, enabled a revival of the Congress from 2004 to 2014, and affected elections and the party system in reverse.
___
The Swinging Seventies: Stars, Style and Substance in Hindi Cinema
Edited by Nirupama Kotru and Shantanu Ray Chaudhuri
Om Books
Rs.695
A collection of essays that celebrates the myriad dimensions of the most influential decade of Hindi cinema—the fashion, the music, the different genres of films, the iconic stars, the many moods and memories that have kept the 1970s alive in our collective consciousness.
___
Freedom’s Midnight: Dissent in Exile in Modi’s India
Edited by Arun Sinha
Promilla & Co., Publishers
Rs.695
Combining experience with insight, 16 of India’s finest journalists write about how the Modi regime has come to wield a total control over the media over the past decade, the shrinking of space for free speech and the risks it entails to the survival of democracy in India.
___
Fiction
Joy in Service on Rue Tagore
Paul Muldoon
Faber & Faber
___
Animals: Eight Studies for Experts
Eva Menasse, translated by Simon Pare
Seagull Books
___
River East, River West
Aube Rey Lescure
William Morrow
___
The Hive and the Honey
Paul Yoon
Scribner UK
___
Non-fiction
Why Men? A Human History of Violence and Inequality
Nancy Lindisfarne & Jonathan Neale
C Hurst & Co
___
She Who Struggles: Revolutionary Women Who Shaped the World
Edited by Marral Shamshiri and Sorcha Thomson
Pluto Press
___
Natural Magic: Emily Dickinson, Charles Darwin, and the Dawn of Modern Science
Renée Bergland
Princeton University Press
___
Dead Weight: Essays on Hunger and Harm
Emmeline Clein
Knopf
COMMents
Follow Us
SHARE