New books on the shelves

Published : May 16, 2024 11:00 IST - 3 MINS READ

My Beloved Life: A Novel

Amitava Kumar

Aleph Book Company

Rs.799

Pivotal events in post-Independence India are narrated through the life of Jadunath Kunwar, born in 1935 in a village near George Orwell’s birthplace. A novel about how we tell stories, and how individual lives matter even in the grandest movements of history.

___

The Spoiled Heart

Sunjeev Sahota

Hamish Hamilton

Rs.515

Sunjeev Sahota, the Booker Prize-shortlisted Indian-origin author from the UK, tells a story of love, community and politics in the Peak District in this novel. About a union worker, Nayan Olak, it examines whether it is possible to make the world a more equitable place.

___

An Abundance of Wild Roses

Feryal Ali-Gauhar

Canongate

Rs.799

Written with the assistance of the Roger Deakin award for environmental activism, this novel, set in the Black Mountains of Pakistan, tackles both environmental and social problems, like the exploitation of women in a patriarchal society. As the climate turns hostile, can humanity find a way to co-exist with nature?

___

Elections, Parties, and Coalitions in India: Theory and Recent History

‎Eswaran Sridharan

Permanent Black

Rs.1,095

This book covers two broad areas: elections and voting behaviour, and political parties and coalition politics. It examines the evolution of the post-1989 party system and shows how coalition politics has enabled the rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party and regional parties, enabled a revival of the Congress from 2004 to 2014, and affected elections and the party system in reverse.

___

The Swinging Seventies: Stars, Style and Substance in Hindi Cinema

Edited by Nirupama Kotru and Shantanu Ray Chaudhuri

Om Books

Rs.695

A collection of essays that celebrates the myriad dimensions of the most influential decade of Hindi cinema—the fashion, the music, the different genres of films, the iconic stars, the many moods and memories that have kept the 1970s alive in our collective consciousness.

___

Freedom’s Midnight: Dissent in Exile in Modi’s India

Edited by Arun Sinha

Promilla & Co., Publishers

Rs.695

Combining experience with insight, 16 of India’s finest journalists write about how the Modi regime has come to wield a total control over the media over the past decade, the shrinking of space for free speech and the risks it entails to the survival of democracy in India.

___

Fiction

Joy in Service on Rue Tagore

Paul Muldoon

Faber & Faber

___

Animals: Eight Studies for Experts

Eva Menasse, translated by Simon Pare

Seagull Books

___

River East, River West

Aube Rey Lescure

William Morrow

___

The Hive and the Honey

Paul Yoon

Scribner UK

___

Non-fiction

Why Men? A Human History of Violence and Inequality

Nancy Lindisfarne & Jonathan Neale

C Hurst & Co

___

She Who Struggles: Revolutionary Women Who Shaped the World

Edited by Marral Shamshiri and Sorcha Thomson

Pluto Press

___

Natural Magic: Emily Dickinson, Charles Darwin, and the Dawn of Modern Science

Renée Bergland

Princeton University Press

___

Dead Weight: Essays on Hunger and Harm

Emmeline Clein

Knopf